Celestial Arms is a turn-based role-playing game currently being Indiegogo’d by developer Jared Wiseman of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Celestial Arms will be a single-player game that uses a square grid system so that they keep the gameplay classic. According to the Indiegogo page, the game offers an “in-depth diverse storyline that paves a path for your unique character story.”
The medieval campaign will involve multiple stories to play through where the player’s choices will affect the world itself.
The game’s battles will take place in a 3D environment with 3D models, with free control of the camera.
This fantasy game sports, 690 chapters, 30 alternative stories, more than terrain maps, more than 120 monsters to battles, a day and night system and a weather system.
There are also tons of classes like archers, knights, rogues, time mages and a lot more.
Wiseman hopes to launch the game initially through Steam for the PC and then on PlayStation shortly after. Additional money will go towards getting the title on other platforms.
Wiseman’s goal is to hit $242,550 CAD. With pledges starting at $6 and going up to $649. Those backing more than $195 will be able to beta test the game. Anything above a $130 pledge will get your name appearing in the ending credits of the game and a $19 pledge will get you a pre-order of the game on any platform you want.
Source: Indiegogo
