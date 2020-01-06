Samsung unveils QLED 8K TV with ‘adaptive picture’ and a ‘digital butler’

Samsung has unveiled its new QLED 8K TV at CES in Las Vegas, which uses AI to improve audio, video and smart capabilities.
The manufacturer says this is the first TV in the industry to feature surround sound audio, true-to-life 8K resolution and an ultra-thin form factor. The TVs stream 8K quality by down-converting it to 4K and then upscaling it on the receiving end.
It features a “digital butler” that will allow users to control more devices by using infrared technology to detect and control non-IoT devices within their home. Essentially, it can control Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-compatible gadgets.
Additionally, the TVs feature “adaptive picture,” which accounts for the distribution of light within a particular scene, ensuring that the TV can maintain a clear picture in bright rooms.
Another feature called ‘AI ScaleNet’ ensures a smooth streaming connection by optimizing the available network bandwidth. It compresses content as it leaves the content provider and then restores it. Samsung says that it is also working with Amazon Prime to increase the standard video to 4K.
The TV also gives users 14 different layouts where they can customize their viewing experience, from side-by-side viewing to picture-in-picture viewing along with other options.
Support for Samsung’s Bixby is built-in and starting this year, users will have the option to use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too.
Samsung hasn’t unveiled a release date or pricing for this TV just yet.
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Samsung
