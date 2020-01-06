Netflix takes home only two Golden Globes despite 34 nominations

Despite receiving a record-breaking 34 nominations, Netflix only won two awards at the Golden Globes.
Olivia Coleman won best actress for her performance in The Crown and Laura Dern won best supporting actress for Marriage Story.
Interestingly, Netflix’s prestigious The Irishman was shut out of the motion picture awards.
HBO Max won big with four awards, with Succession and Chernobyl receiving two each. Amazon Prime also won two awards for Fleabag. Hulu grabbed two awards for The Act and Ramy. Although Apple TV+ was nominated for two awards for The Morning Show, it did not receive any wins.
Netflix was the only streaming service to take an award home for an original movie, which is something it can pride itself on despite its losses.
The streaming giant may be able to redeem itself at the Oscars, as the nominations will be announced on January 13th.
Source: Variety
Comments