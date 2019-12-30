PREVIOUS|
Netflix Canada shares most watched content in 2019

Murder Mystery, filmed in Montreal, was the most watched movie on Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada has shared some statistics regarding what Canadians have watched most on the platform throughout 2019.


What’s interesting is six out of 10 of these movies and films for top watched content were filmed in Canada.

  • The Umbrella Academy and Titans were filmed in Toronto
  • Murder Mystery was filmed in Montreal
  • Always Be My Maybe was filmed in Vancouver
  • Rodeo FX, a Quebec-based VFX company also worked on both Stranger Things 3 and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story

Netflix also broke down the top 10 TV shows and movies into two separate lists.

Top 10 TV Shows

  • Stranger Things 3
  • The Witcher
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • You: Season 2
  • Dead to Me
  • Unbelievable: Limited Series
  • Sex Education
  • Dirty John
  • Titans
  • Black Mirror: Season 5

Top 10 Movies

  • Murder Mystery
  • 6 Underground
  • The Irishman
  • Triple Frontier
  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  • The Highwaymen
  • The Incredibles 2
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Always Be My Maybe
  • The Perfect Date

