Netflix Canada shares most watched content in 2019

Netflix Canada has shared some statistics regarding what Canadians have watched most on the platform throughout 2019.
Canada — this is what we watched in 2019. Here’s a look at the most popular films and series released on Netflix Canada this year! Happy (almost) 2020 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RHvDxlr9m3
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 30, 2019
What’s interesting is six out of 10 of these movies and films for top watched content were filmed in Canada.
- The Umbrella Academy and Titans were filmed in Toronto
- Murder Mystery was filmed in Montreal
- Always Be My Maybe was filmed in Vancouver
- Rodeo FX, a Quebec-based VFX company also worked on both Stranger Things 3 and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story
Netflix also broke down the top 10 TV shows and movies into two separate lists.
Top 10 TV Shows
- Stranger Things 3
- The Witcher
- The Umbrella Academy
- You: Season 2
- Dead to Me
- Unbelievable: Limited Series
- Sex Education
- Dirty John
- Titans
- Black Mirror: Season 5
Top 10 Movies
- Murder Mystery
- 6 Underground
- The Irishman
- Triple Frontier
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- The Highwaymen
- The Incredibles 2
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Always Be My Maybe
- The Perfect Date
Comments