Koodo brings back free one-year Amazon Prime with activations

In October and November, Koodo ran a limited-time phone plan promotion that offered a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription.
Now, the Telus-owned carrier has brought back the offer. Like before, customers can claim the one-year membership by activating a phone with talk, text and data plans.
Koodo is only offering the promotion online. The deal will only be available for a limited time, although a specific end date was not specified.
Note that a 12-month Amazon Prime membership costs $79 CAD in Canada. In addition to offering faster shipping options, members gain access to Prime Video, Amazon’s video streaming service featuring both licensed content and original series like The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sneaky Pete.
Source: Koodo
