PREVIOUS|
News

Koodo brings back free one-year Amazon Prime with activations

A 12-month Amazon Prime membership otherwise costs $79 CAD

Dec 23, 2019

6:07 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon Prime boxes

In October and November, Koodo ran a limited-time phone plan promotion that offered a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription.

Now, the Telus-owned carrier has brought back the offer. Like before, customers can claim the one-year membership by activating a phone with talk, text and data plans.

Koodo is only offering the promotion online. The deal will only be available for a limited time, although a specific end date was not specified.

Note that a 12-month Amazon Prime membership costs $79 CAD in Canada. In addition to offering faster shipping options,  members gain access to Prime Video, Amazon’s video streaming service featuring both licensed content and original series like The BoysTom Clancy’s Jack RyanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sneaky Pete.

Source: Koodo

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Amazon adds mobile game benefits to Prime membership

News

Dec 23, 2019

2:21 PM EST

The Source unveils its Boxing Week deals

News

Dec 4, 2019

6:09 PM EST

Rogers says LG G7 One is getting its Android 10 update ‘soon’

News

Dec 16, 2019

4:01 PM EST

Koodo launches Winter Sale with phone deals and a double data promo

Comments