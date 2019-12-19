Become an advanced Excel practitioner with this $33 Excel course bundle

We’ve all used Microsoft Excel once or twice, but most people don’t realize just how powerful it is. On the surface, it just looks like a spreadsheet program, but mastering it allows you to analyze large volumes of data quickly and efficiently. Whether you’re an Excel novice or a data analyst, this 3-course bundle will teach you tips and tricks to get the most out of Excel for just $33.
The Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle contains 3 in-depth courses that cover Excel from an introductory level all the way to mastery. If you don’t have much Excel experience, the first course, Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training, will teach you how to navigate the app, perform basic equations, and manage workbooks. Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training goes further by introducing charts and conditional formatting that will help you manage large data sets. Finally, Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Training covers advanced skills such as using macros, pivot tables, and data validation.
Mastering Excel opens the door to many professional opportunities, and the Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training bundle contains all the knowledge you need to get there for $33.09 CAD [$25 USD], or 98% off.
