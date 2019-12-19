Database exposed 267 million Facebook users’ phone numbers, names

Security researchers have determined that 267 million Facebook users’ phone numbers, names and user IDs have been exposed in a database.
The database could be accessed by anyone online and the information was made available for download on a hacker forum, according to U.K.-based research firm, Comparitech. It was not protected by a password or any sort of safeguard.
The database has since been removed, but was available for almost two weeks.
Comparitech says that the exposed Facebook data puts people at risk of facing phishing and spam campaigns, as reported by CNET. Hackers could use a person’s Facebook ID to determine their username and details about this profile information.
This latest discovery adds to a long list of concerns questioning whether Facebook does enough to protect its billions of users.
It also follows the scandal involving U.K. political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, and how it harvested the information of more than 87 million Facebook users without consent.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Facebook to determine if any Canadian users may have been impacted by the breach.
Source: CNET
