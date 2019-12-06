PREVIOUS
OnePlus re-releases OxygenOS 10 and Android 10 for OP6 and OP6T

OnePlus previously removed Android 10 due to software issues

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus previously rolled out OxygenOS 10 built on Android 10 to OP6 and OP6T devices last month; however, due to software issues the China-based company pulled the update.

Now OnePlus has fixed the concerns and re-released the update as OxygenOS 10.0.1. This is an over-the-air update.

Manu J, the global product operations manager, posted the changelog online.

System

    • Updated system to Android 10
    • Brand new UI for Android 10
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
    • Fixed the fingerprint identification issue
    • Fixed the animation lag for fingerprint unlock
    • Fixed the automatic reboot issue after upgrade

Camera

    • Improved the performance and fixed known issues

Wifi Connectivity

    • Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection

OnePlus has also added functionalities like Game Space and the ability to block spam keywords in the Message app, alongside the standard Android 10 features, such as gestures and improved notification controls.

Source: OnePlus, Via: Android Central

