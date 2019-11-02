OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.0 update now rolling out, OnePlus 6 delayed

OnePlus announced that it was pushing out the OxygenOS 10.0 update to the 6T ahead of the original late-November timeframe.
The company posted details of the update on its official community forum. Initially, the update was slated to hit the OnePlus 6 as well, but due to a bug, the China-based phone maker delayed the update.
Specifically, the bug affected the fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6. The update should resume once OnePlus fixes the issue. The OnePlus 6T, which has an in-display fingerprint scanner, was not affected.
The sizable 2GB OxygenOS 10.0 update brings Android 10 to the OnePlus 6T along with the company’s tweaked gesture system, Game Space and more. You can read a full changelog down below.
Unfortunately, OnePlus is rolling out the update in stages. In other words, you likely won’t see it immediately. On the bright side, that means OnePlus should catch any bugs — like the issue affecting OnePlus 6 phones — before the majority of users update.
Impatient OnePlus 6T owners can take advantage of a couple workarounds to get their hands on the update, however. For one, you can sideload the update if you can get your hands on the file. Apps like Oxygen Updater can help with that.
Alternatively, some users report that using a VPN and setting your location to Germany can help get the update faster.
You can learn more over on the OnePlus forum.
Update changelog
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Contextual Display
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Display)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)
Source: OnePlus Community Forum Via: 9to5Google
