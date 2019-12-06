OnePlus users seem to like flat screens over curved

As more and more phones adopt curved screen edges, users frequently have to ask themselves: “Do I like flat or curved screens?”
I know I’m team flat all the way because I find my self making accidental touches and struggling to interact with on-screen things that are on the curve more than I’d care to admit.
However, MobileSyrup‘s Dean is team curve because they make the phone feel more immersive and feel nicer to hold. There’s also a sleekness to curved screens that’s hard to deny.
While we haven’t asked our readers what they prefer, the people who run the OnePlus Forums posed it to their community and it seems like flat may be the consumer’s choice.
That said the comments are still ongoing so curved could even pull out ahead over the weekend.
Have you used both types of displays? What is your preference? Let us know in the comments.
Source: OnePlus
