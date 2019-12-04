Apple releases support page for 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro shutdown issue

Apple recently published a support document detailing what to do if your 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps shutting down, essentially confirming the existence of the problem.
MacBook users have taken to the MacRumors forums to complain about the issue. According to posts on a thread about the laptop’s battery issues, the 13-inch MacBook Pro can shut down suddenly when the device falls between 50 and 25 percent battery life. The only way to turn it back on after is to plug in the charger.
The Apple support document directs MacBook owners to connect their laptop to a charger once it falls below 90 percent battery. Then, users should quit all applications and let the device sleep and charger for a minimum of eight hours. After that, update to the latest version of macOS. The Cupertino, California-based company says if that doesn’t resolve the issue, users should contact Apple to get the MacBook serviced.
While Apple hasn’t provided details on what’s causing the issue, the solution suggests it may be a software bug of some kind. Hopefully that’s all there is to it and the software update can resolve the issue. However, considering the company’s ongoing struggle with the butterfly keyboard — which it recently ditched on the 16-inch MacBook Pro — it’s possible this could be a bigger problem with 13-inch MacBooks.
