Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured to feature 8K video recording

Samsung’s upcoming often-rumoured Galaxy S11 will reportedly be capable of 8K video recording. This leak comes from SamMobile who received the information from unnamed “sources.”
Additionally, an APK teardown for the Samsung Camera app that’s included in the fourth One UI 2.0 beta firmware reportedly references code for 8K video recording. Furthermore, the, recently announced, Exynos 990 processor is capable of recording 8K video at 30 frames-per-second. However, Canada’s S11 variant will not feature the Exynos chipset, but instead sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC announced December 3rd at the American company’s 2019 Snapdragon conference in Hawaii.
However, Qualcomm’s new chip also enables 8K video recording, so it makes sense that the S11 would feature the functionality no matter where it launches.
While impressive, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 sporting the functionality it’s very likely that many other flagships from companies like LG, Vivo, OPPO and more will be able to feature 8K video recording.
