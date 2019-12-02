Virtual reality tool to track changes in oil and gas industry launches in Canada

Energy Safety Canada’s PetroLMI Division has launched a virtual reality platform that helps Canadians keep up with the country’s oil and gas industry.
With the Experience the Energy: Take the Tour tool, users will be able to learn more about the innovative technologies that are transforming Canada’s energy industry.
Currently, the PetrolLMI platform features data on seven worksites in Alberta:
- one near Fort McMurray
- an oilsands mine and a SAGD facility near Grande Prairie
- conventional drilling site north of Grande Prairie
- automated drilling site south of Grande Prairie
- a liquids pipeline near Edmonton
- a natural gas pipeline near Edson
- and a natural gas processing plant near Edson
According to PetroLMI, workers often aren’t given the information necessary to follow developments that are happening in the oil and gas space. For greater accessibility, the company says it designed the platform with Indigenous Peoples, youth, workers in transition and newcomers to Canada in mind.
The Experience the Energy: Take the Tour tool can be accessed for free here. Note that a VR headset running Oculus is required. Alternatively, you can watch the videos and rotate the camera manually using your mouse.
Via: Troy Media
Comments