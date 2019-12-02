Best Buy Canada unveils 2019 Cyber Monday tech deals

Black Friday is over but Cyber Monday is upon us. Best Buy Canada has continued is sale from the weekend to this gloriously themed day of tech discounts. Here’s a roundup of all the deals.
Smartphone
- Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, $0 on Telus contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, $0 on Rogers contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, $0 on Fido contract with $50 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, $0 on Koodo contract with $50 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $1059.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1219.99 with $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A50, 64GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $399.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A70, 128GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $499.99 with $250 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $959.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1159.99 with $300 Gift Card
Smart Home
- Ring WiFi 720p Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 (Save $70)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $208.99 (Save $90)
- Ring WiFi 720p Video Doorbell for $99.99 (Save $25)
- Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit for $89.99 (Save $35)
- August Bluetooth Smart Lock – Silver for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ with Alexa – $109.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.00)
- Google Home Max – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Google Nest Protect – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – $289.99 (Reg. $359.99)
- Yale Assure Touchscreen Bluetooth Smart Lock – $249.99 (Reg. $331.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras – $449.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with Amazon Echo Dot – $94.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven – $119.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – $49.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit with 4 Bulbs + Amazon Echo Dot – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Philips Digital Air Fryer – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
Audio
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 (Save $100)
- Sonos One SL Wireless Multi-Room Speaker for $169.99 (Save $60)
- Sonos Play:5 Wireless Speaker for $499.99 (Save $100)
- Marshall Minor II In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (Save $80)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (Reg. $90.00)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $379.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99) [November 29 to December 3]
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System – $124.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Beats by Dr.Dre Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Onkyo TX-NR787 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Sony 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $349.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Harman Kardon Astra Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $159.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Jaybird X4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $89.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- JBL Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- JBL x Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- UE MEGABOOM (2018) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm for $429.99 (Save $40)
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking for $89.99 (Save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $359.99 (Save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch with Heart Rate Tracking for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR 44mm Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $273.99 (Save $50)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Kids Fitness Tracker – Small for $69.99 (Save $30)
TVs
- Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,999.99 (Save $1,000)
- Samsung 43″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $250)
- Sharp 50″ 1080p HD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $120)
- LG 55″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- LG 55″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1799.99 (Reg. $2699.99)
- LG 55″ NanoCell 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
- LG 65″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3799.99)
- LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.5 Smart TV – $1399.99 (Reg. $2499.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $849.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV – $799.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Samsung 75″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1499.99)
- Sony 55″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $699.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3999.99)
- Sony 65″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1399.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- TCL 4-Series 65″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- Insignia 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $449.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)
Cameras
- Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45 Lens and Bag – $399.99 (Reg. $779.99)
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (Reg. $459.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- DJI Osmo Action Camera – $369.99 (Reg. $469.99)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera – $419.99 (Reg. $469.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments