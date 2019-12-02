PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada unveils 2019 Cyber Monday tech deals

Dec 2, 2019

7:13 AM EST

Black Friday is over but Cyber Monday is upon us. Best Buy Canada has continued is sale from the weekend to this gloriously themed day of tech discounts. Here’s a roundup of all the deals.

Smartphone

  • Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, $0 on Telus contract with $200 Gift Card
  • Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, $0 on Rogers contract with $200 Gift Card
  • Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, $0 on Fido contract with $50 Gift Card
  • Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, $0 on Koodo contract with $50 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $1059.99 with $300 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1219.99 with $150 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy A50, 64GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $399.99 with $200 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy A70, 128GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $499.99 with $250 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $959.99 with $200 Gift Card
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1159.99 with $300 Gift Card

Smart Home

  • Ring WiFi 720p Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 (Save $70)
  • Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $208.99 (Save $90)
  • Ring WiFi 720p Video Doorbell for $99.99 (Save $25)
  • Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit for $89.99 (Save $35)
  • August Bluetooth Smart Lock – Silver for $129.99 (Save $70)
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
  • Facebook Portal Mini 8″ with Alexa – $109.99 (Reg. $179.99)
  • Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.00)
  • Google Home Max – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.00)
  • Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
  • Google Nest Protect – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
  • Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – $289.99 (Reg. $359.99)
  • Yale Assure Touchscreen Bluetooth Smart Lock – $249.99 (Reg. $331.99)
  • Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras – $449.99 (Reg. $549.99)
  • August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
  • Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with Amazon Echo Dot – $94.99 (Reg. $179.99)
  • Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven – $119.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – $49.99 (Reg. $119.99)
  • Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit with 4 Bulbs + Amazon Echo Dot – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
  • iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Philips Digital Air Fryer – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)

Audio

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 (Save $100)
  • Sonos One SL Wireless Multi-Room Speaker for $169.99 (Save $60)
  • Sonos Play:5 Wireless Speaker for $499.99 (Save $100)
  • Marshall Minor II In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (Save $80)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99 (Reg. $49.99)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • Google Chromecast – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
  • Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (Reg. $90.00)
  • Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $379.99 (Reg. $449.99)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99) [November 29 to December 3]
  • Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System – $124.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • Beats by Dr.Dre Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Onkyo TX-NR787 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • Sony 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
  • Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
  • Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $349.99 (Reg. $799.99)
  • Harman Kardon Astra Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (Reg. $429.99)
  • Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $159.99 (Reg. $219.99)
  • Jaybird X4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $89.99 (Reg. $169.99)
  • JBL Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • JBL x Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (Reg. $229.99)
  • UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • UE MEGABOOM (2018) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)

Wearables

  • Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm for $429.99 (Save $40)
  • Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $199.99 (Save $50)
  • Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking for $89.99 (Save $40)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $359.99 (Save $50)
  • Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor for $129.99 (Save $70)
  • Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch with Heart Rate Tracking for $129.99 (Save $70)
  • Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR 44mm Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $273.99 (Save $50)
  • Fitbit Ace 2 Kids Fitness Tracker – Small for $69.99 (Save $30)

TVs

  • Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,999.99 (Save $1,000)
  • Samsung 43″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $250)
  • Sharp 50″ 1080p HD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $120)
  • LG 55″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
  • LG 55″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1799.99 (Reg. $2699.99)
  • LG 55″ NanoCell 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
  • LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
  • LG 65″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3799.99)
  • LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.5 Smart TV – $1399.99 (Reg. $2499.99)
  • Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
  • Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $849.99)
  • Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV – $799.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
  • Samsung 75″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1499.99)
  • Sony 55″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $699.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
  • Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
  • Sony 65″ 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3999.99)
  • Sony 65″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1399.99)
  • Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
  • TCL 4-Series 65″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $649.99)
  • Insignia 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $449.99 (Reg. $749.99)
  • Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)

Cameras

  • Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)
  • Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45 Lens and Bag – $399.99 (Reg. $779.99)
  • GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (Reg. $459.99)
  • GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (Reg. $529.99)
  • DJI Osmo Action Camera – $369.99 (Reg. $469.99)
  • DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera – $419.99 (Reg. $469.99)

Source: Best Buy Canada

