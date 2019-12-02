PREVIOUS|
Apple News+ offers 3-month trial only for Cyber Monday

The news service will renew after three months for $12.99 CAD per month

Apple is offering an extended three-month free trial period for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its Apple News+ service for first-time subscribers in the U.S. or Canada.

This is a temporary promotion that will end today if you don’t take advantage of it.

“This weekend only, get a 3 month free trial of Apple News+ and enjoy full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers,” Apple said on the Apple News+ page.

The three-month trial can be initiated on the U.S. or Canadian site and will automatically renew after the trial period for $12.99 CAD until it is cancelled.

The service gives users access to hundreds of magazines and paywalled content from news sites.

Source: Apple News+ Via: MacRumors

