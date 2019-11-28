Steam’s ‘Autumn Sale’ offers a variety of games up to 75 percent off

Steam has revealed its Black Friday deals.
Though, oddly enough, Steam is only calling it an Autumn sale. The deals run until December 3rd.
Below are the deals in Canadian pricing:
- Greedfall: now $51.99, was $64.99
- No Man’s Sky: now $33.24, was $66.49
- PlayerUnknown’s Battleground: now $18.49, was $36.99
- God Eater 3: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil 2: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Inside: now $8.15, was $23.99
- Dead Cells: now $20.99, was $29.99
- Darkest Dungeon: now $8.39, was $27.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: now $29.99, was $14.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War: now $14.99, was $59.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $35.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Far Cry New Dawn: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Far Cry 5: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition: now $30.24, was $54.99
There are a lot more games on sale on Steam’s website, check them out here.
