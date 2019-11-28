PREVIOUS
News

Steam’s ‘Autumn Sale’ offers a variety of games up to 75 percent off

The sale includes like Greedfall, Dead Cells and PUBG

Nov 28, 2019

5:26 PM EST

0 comments

Steam has revealed its Black Friday deals.

Though, oddly enough, Steam is only calling it an Autumn sale. The deals run until December 3rd.

Below are the deals in Canadian pricing:

  • Greedfall: now $51.99, was $64.99
  • No Man’s Sky: now $33.24, was $66.49
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battleground: now $18.49, was $36.99
  • God Eater 3: now $39.99, was $79.99
  • Resident Evil 2: now $26.39, was $79.99
  • Inside: now $8.15, was $23.99
  • Dead Cells: now $20.99, was $29.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: now $8.39, was $27.99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: now $29.99, was $14.99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War: now $14.99, was $59.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $35.99, was $79.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins: now $26.39, was $79.99
  • Far Cry New Dawn: now $19.99, was $49.99
  • Far Cry 5: now $19.99, was $79.99
  • Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition: now $30.24, was $54.99

There are a lot more games on sale on Steam’s website, check them out here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

2:49 PM EST

Valve reportedly working on Google Stadia-like game streaming service

SyrupCast

Nov 26, 2019

3:16 PM EST

SyrupCast Ep. 208: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mustang Mach-E and Google Stadia vs Project xCloud

News

Oct 29, 2019

1:38 PM EDT

EA to resume game sales on Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

News

Nov 27, 2019

10:19 AM EST

Google Stadia’s Buddy Pass rolling out now to Founder’s Edition owners

Comments