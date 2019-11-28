Fido reportedly adds 250MB of data to its $35 ‘Talk and Text’ BYOD plan

Rogers sub-brand Fido’s $35-per-month ‘Talk and Text’ plan reportedly now includes 250MB of data. This is according to documentation seen by iPhone in Canada.
The change has not been reflected on the company’s website, as it does not include the new data allotment.
The bring-your-own-device $35 plan does include unlimited calling and international SMS and MMS. The non-Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) variant ‘Small tab’ ‘Talk and Text’ plan for $45 also includes 250MB of data.
There’s also an upcoming $25 BYOD plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and texting. This plan includes no data. According to iPhone in Canada, there’s also an “unadvertised” Small tab version that’s available for $35 per month, for those who don’t have their own phone.
We’ll update this post when Fido includes the information on its website.
Source: iPhone in Canada
