Liberal government says it will prioritize stronger privacy laws

The re-elected Liberal government says it will work to strengthen the country’s privacy laws, as reported by The Globe and Mail.
The government says it will implement larger fines for privacy violations. It’s also looking to make changes to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), which governs how organizations collect and use personal information.
Another change involves giving the Privacy Commissioner more power to audit companies and increase the range of fines when the law is violated.
It is unknown when and if these changes will be made because the ministers have yet to receive their mandate letters from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A spokesperson for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains told The Globe and Mail that improving privacy laws is a key priority for him and the new government. The spokesperson reiterated that there will be a push for meaningful penalties for violations.
Members of parliament on the access to information, privacy and ethics committee believe that there is an urgent need to update privacy laws in Canada. They also called for legal oversight of political parties because they are exempt from privacy laws.
Although the Liberal party says it will improve privacy laws, there aren’t any talks about them being extended to political parties.
