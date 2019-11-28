Nintendo Labo Kits, Ring Fit Adventure and games on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy has several deals on Nintendo Switch games, including Labo Kits and the recently released Ring Fit Adventure.
Labo kits are collections of carboard that users build into objects like a backpack, piano or a VR headset to play games in unique ways.
For example, the Robot Kit is a backpack that has foot and hand attachments, but it makes the player feel like the robot they are playing as on-screen.
Ring Fit Adventure is a modern take on Wii Fit, but it includes more games than before. You can read our review to learn more about it.
Other notable games on sale include:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $59.99 (save $20)
- Super Mario Oddessy – $59.99 (save $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $24.99 (save $25)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $34.99 (save $20)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection – $39.99 (save $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $19.99 (save $25)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (download code) – $14.99 (save $25)
- Captin Toad Treasure tracker (download code) – $34.99 (save $15)
- Civilization IV – $64.99 (save $10)
Source: Best Buy Canada
