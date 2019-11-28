PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo Labo Kits, Ring Fit Adventure and games on sale at Best Buy

All this in honour of saint Black Friday

Nov 28, 2019

11:38 AM EST

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

Best Buy has several deals on Nintendo Switch games, including Labo Kits and the recently released Ring Fit Adventure.

Labo kits are collections of carboard that users build into objects like a backpack, piano or a VR headset to play games in unique ways.

For example, the Robot Kit is a backpack that has foot and hand attachments, but it makes the player feel like the robot they are playing as on-screen.

Ring Fit Adventure is a modern take on Wii Fit, but it includes more games than before. You can read our review to learn more about it.

Other notable games on sale include:

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Nov 23, 2019

1:23 PM EST

Staples coupon code gives an extra 10 percent off Surface Pro 7, Laptop 3

News

Oct 31, 2019

12:39 PM EDT

Nintendo sold 4.8 million Switch consoles worldwide between July and September

News

Nov 7, 2019

11:46 AM EST

Nintendo offering Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $399

News

Nov 8, 2019

7:06 AM EST

Winner announced in our Nintendo Switch Lite contest!

Comments