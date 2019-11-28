There is a plethora of Black Friday deals happening and it might be a challenge to keep track of them all. You can check out our roundup here.
Ahead of the massive tech deals event tomorrow, Best Buy Canada has unloaded a one-day VIP ‘early access’ event that is on now and continues into Black Friday. Here is what the retailer has online and in-store:
Smart home
- Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant – $89.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant – $49.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Google Home Mini – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum – $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Generation – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- ecobee Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Alexa – $273.98 (Reg. $296.98)
- Google Home Max – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.00)
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Google Nest Protect – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – $289.99 (Reg. $359.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, $0 on Telus contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, $0 on Rogers contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, $0 on Fido contract with $50 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, $0 on Koodo contract with $50 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $959.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1159.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $1059.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1219.99 with $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A50, 64GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $399.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A70, 128GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $499.99 with $250 Gift Card
Wearables
- Fitbit Ace 2 Kids Fitness Tracker for $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking – $89.99 (Reg. 129.99)
- Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm Multisport GPS Watch – $449.99 (Reg. $659.99)
Video games
- Days Gone (PS4) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle – $369.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- PlayStation 4 DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller – $49.99 (Reg. $74.99)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller Patrol Tech Special Edition – Blue – $59.99
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $449.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Madden NFL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
Computers, tablets, accessories
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2019) with Wi-Fi, 32GB – $369.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2019) with Wi-Fi, 128GB – $479.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1499.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and Windows 10 – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Lenovo Tab E10 10.1″ Tablet, 16GB – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Dell 24″ 60Hz 2ms LED Gaming Monitor – $99.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Google Nest Wifi Router and Point, 2 Pack – $299.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G502 SE Hero Edition Gaming Mouse – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G512 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Mouse – $59.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC2600 Gigabit Router – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Razer Essential Optical Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Mat Gaming Bundle – $129.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Samsung 28″ 4K 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $279.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
Cameras
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (Reg. $459.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45 Lens and Bag – $399.99 (Reg. $779.99)
- DJI Osmo Action Camera – $369.99 (Reg. $469.99)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera – $419.99 (Reg. $469.99)
- Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)
TVs
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 + FREE $130.00 Gift Card (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ A9G 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $4299.99 + FREE $430.00 Gift Card (Reg. $4999.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 + FREE $190.00 Gift Card (Reg. $2599.99)
Home entertainment, Audio
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $324.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $399.99 (Reg. $544.99)
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds – $159.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- JBL Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Onkyo TX-NR797 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $699.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- Roku Premiere 4K Media Streamer with Remote – $44.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Samsung 290-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (Reg.$249.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
