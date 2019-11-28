Cineplex to open ‘cinema of the future’ with VR gaming, outdoor screening space

Cineplex says it will bring a “cinema of the future” that will feature immersive and shared experiences to the Greater Toronto Area in 2020.
The entertainment complex, which is called Junxion, will have amusement gaming, a food hall, space for outdoor screenings and a stage for live entertainment.
Cineplex says the new theatre will have new and classic video and redemption games along with the latest interactive experiences like virtual reality from VRstudios.
The first location will open up at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Cineplex has plans to open up similar locations across Canada in the upcoming years.
“Junxion is where Cineplex’s famous movie-going experience meets our innovative entertainment offerings. It will bring together the best of both worlds and provide guests with an unforgettable and unmatched social experience,” said Ellis Jacob, the president and CEO of Cineplex, in a press release.
Scene members will earn points with every Junxion visit, which they can redeem for food, game credits or movie tickets.
Source: Cineplex
