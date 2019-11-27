PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in December 2019

Insane Robots is able to download starting December 1st

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

Here are the four games coming to the service in December:

Insane Robots

Developer: Playniac (Anomaly X, Cat on Yer Head) 
Publisher: Playniac
Genre: Roguelike, turn-based strategy
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: July 13th, 2015
Metacritic score: 87
Regular Microsoft Store price: $24.99 CAD

In this game, you fight in one-on-one duels against a robot rebellion as you move through randomly generated survival arenas. You can fight against 46 different robots in five different environments and power up your own droids throughout the challenge.

Jurassic World Evolution

Developer: Frontier Developments (Zoo tycoon, Screamride)
Publisher: Frontier Developments
Genre: Business simulation
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: 12 June 2018
Metacritic score: 76
Regular Microsoft Store price: $49.99 CAD

Jurassic World Evolution is based on the 2015 movie Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs with their own feelings, intelligence, and observe how they react to the world around them.

Disney/Pixar Toy Story 3

Developer: Avalanche Software
Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios
Genre: Action, General
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: 15 June 2010
Metacritic score: 76
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD

Hangout with Buzz, Woody and Jessie in a whole new Toy Story adventure. Meet and play with other characters from Toy Story 3, in different environments and fly through the sky as Buzz Lightyear.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Developer: MercurySteam (Metroid: Samus Returns, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2) 
Publisher: Konami (Metal Gear, Frogger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) 
Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date:
Metacritic score: 73
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD

Fight against the strongest of the vampires, Dracula, as Trevor Belmont a knight in the brotherhood of light. Hack through demons and other vampires before eventually slaying Dracula himself.

