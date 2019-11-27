PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo’s eShop Black Friday sale offers games up to 50 percent off

Nov 27, 2019

5:04 PM EST

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s eShop Black Friday sale starts today and offers deals on Nintendo 3DS and Switch games. These deals end on December 5th.

Below are all of the deals:

Nintendo Switch Games

  • Super Mario Party: now $55.99, was $79.99
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy: now $39.99, was $49.99
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: now $55.99, was $79.99
  • NBA 2K20: now $39.99, was $79.99
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: now $55.99, was $79.99
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $39.99, was $79.99

Nintendo 3DS

  • Harvest Moon: Skytree Village: now $20.49, was $40.99
  • Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: now $24.99, was $49.99
  • Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate: now  $12.59, was $41.99
  • Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal: now $11.39, was $22.79
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – $15.99, was $39.99

Check out the eStore for plenty more deals, here.

