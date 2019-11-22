PREVIOUS
Huawei selling Freebuds Lite at Vidéotron, Watch GT at The Source

Nov 22, 2019

5:00 PM EST

It’s currently still unclear if the Mate 30 series or the Mate X will ever come to Canada.

Both phones seem to only be available in China right now. However, you can still purchase the Huawei P30, P30 Lite and P30 Pro here. When you buy the P30 and P30 Pro through all major carriers, you’ll get the Freebuds Lite wireless earbuds for free.

However, for those who already have the device or just want the earbuds, Vidéotron in Quebec is now selling the Freebuds Lite for $169.99 CAD.

Further, Huawei’s Watch GT is bow available at The Source for $259.99. Lastly, the MediaPad M5 Lite tablet is available at Visions Electronics for $389.99.

We’ll keep everyone updated regarding whether Huawei’s Mate series is coming to Canada.

