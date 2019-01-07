Huawei unveils 10-inch MediaPad M5 Lite at CES 2019

Huawei has officially revealed the MediaPad M5 Lite at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
The Android tablet features a 10-inch IPS display with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution. Additionally, it features ClariVu 5.0, the company’s panel enhancing technology.
The MediaPad M5 Lite also sports quad-speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon, a Kirin 659 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD slot.
Additionally, the tablet uses Huawei’s QuickCharge technology and packs in a 7,500mAh battery, as well as 8-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras.
The tablet functions with the Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus that features 2,048-layer pressure sensitivity. The stylus is sold separately, however.
The tablet comes in both Space Grey and Champagne Gold.
It’s unclear if this product we’ll reach the Canadian market, but MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei Canada for more information.
Source: Huawei
