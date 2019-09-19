Huawei officially unveils Mate 30 Pro

Huawei has finally unveiled the Mate 30 series at its Rethink Possibilities event in Munich, Germany.
It’s latest and greatest Mate 30 series is quite different than anything the company has put out before, in a variety of ways.
The Mate 30 Pro features what Huawei calls a Halo Ring design, which is the circular camera setup on the back of the handset.
Huawei calls its new screen the ‘Horizon display’ which is previously leaked waterfall display, the phone has a 6.53-inch screen with that contours around the side edges of the handset at an 88-degree angle.
The phone offers a 3D display, which is often more immersive than standard displays.
Say goodbye to physical keys, with #HuaweiMate30 Pro's side touch design.
Tap the Invisible Virtual Keys for dual side control. #RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/OKzDrD1Ucm
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019
Richard Yu, the CEO of the company, offered plenty of details about the handset. Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a “sophisticated” notch, according to Yu. The notch features the standard selfie camera, Ambient Light & Proximity Sensor, 3D Depth Camera and a Gesture Sensor.
The side of the handset has not only a power button but has an invisible virtual key that offers volume control. You can also use this as a shutter button.
The Mate 30 Pro comes in Cosmic Purple, Black, Silver, Emerald Green. The Emerald Green offers a gloss to a matte finish, with matte on the bottom and glossy at the top. There’s also another a ‘Vegan Leather Edition’ with an orange leather colour.
Inside the handset, the phone features a 4,500mAh battery with 27W wireless charging and 40W wired charging.
The #HuaweiMate30 Pro makes sure you'll always capture 'that shot', with incredible ISO 409600 sensitivity.#RethinkPossibilities#HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/zGq6VnFugE
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019
On the back, the device sports a 40-megapixel ‘Ultra-Wide Cine’ camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 40-megapixel ‘SuperSensing Wide’ camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS and lastly a 3D Depth Sensing camera. Huawei claims the handset has a 409,600 ISO letting the phone take pictures bright images in low-light scenes.
It also has 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom and is capable of taking these pictures. Yu also says the phone can take videos in ultra slow motion at 7,680fps which is an impressive feat considering the Note 10+ can only do 960fps.
The Cine Camera has a 4K 60fps video, 4K HDR+, real-time bokeh and dual OIS and AIS.
Capture: Every. Single. Moment…with the #HuaweiMate30 Pro.
With cinematic timelapse and 12-hour recording.#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/9Qx7a2sgsc
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro also features a time-lapse functionality, though that would require to leave their handset somewhere for a while.
The Mate 30 Pro sports EMUI 10, the latest version of the company’s user interface. The phone features a new type of always-on display that changes based on whether it’s night or day.
With EMUI 10 and the Mate 30 Pro, the company’s new device’s Smart Gesture lets users scroll up and down a page without touching the device.
We just took gestures to a whole new level.
Command your phone without even touching it, with smart gesture control.
See the magic happen with the #HuaweiMate30 Series#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/Df3JoXLGDS
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019
The phone will also follow the eyes of the user, which works with the auto-rotate artificial intelligence. If the user moves, the phone will auto-rotate to compensate.
The Mate 30 Pro also works with the ‘M Pen’ a stylus specially designed for the handset. Though unlike the Note series, the phone is sold separately.
Additionally, Huawei’s latest features an in-display sensor and a 3D face scanning. With its new privacy AI the phone is able to detect when someone else is looking at their display and will hide sensitive notifications.
The Mate 30 Pro also features Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset allowing it to obtain quick speeds, in a 5G network. Though in Canada we currently lack a 5G network, so this doesn’t affect us very much.
Huawei has yet to address whether the Mate 30 series features the Android operating system.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei Canada to learn Canadian availability and pricing for the Mate 30 Pro.
Other devices
Powered by our Kirin A1 chip, the #HUAWEIWATCHGT2 gives you an incredible two weeks of battery life so you can #ExploreMore pic.twitter.com/BXYO8IfliL
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019
There’s also another Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 Pro RS, that will not come to Canada.
The China-based company also announced the Mate 30, with a 6.62-inch display and a smaller 4,200mAh battery. Camera-wise it features a 40-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an ultrawide with a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and lastly an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Going by last year, this handset will likely not come to Canada either.
Huawei has also revealed the Watch GT 2, with a new design “advance performance,” and the ability to make and receive phone calls straight on the watch. While the Watch GT series isn’t typically sold in Canada, they are often offered alongside Huawei’s latest handsets. The watch reportedly features two-week battery life.
More to come…
