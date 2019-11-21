PREVIOUS|
Alphabet’s Loon to bring internet to Amazon rainforest

The company hopes to deploy the service sometime in 2020

Nov 21, 2019

8:08 PM EST

Loon, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said that it will be bringing internet to parts of Peru through its balloons.

The company will use its high-altitude balloons to provide internet to parts of the Peruvian Amazon where people lack access to 3G internet or don’t have access to any internet at all. There are around 200,000 people who live in this area.

The system works by using a network of balloons to act as floating cell towers that transmit 4G services from provider. The balloons float 20km above sea level, which allows them to avoid air traffic.

Loon previously worked in Peru to provide internet access earlier this year when the area suffered from an earthquake. It also provided emergency internet following the 2017 El Niño floods.

The company hopes to deliver the service to the area sometime in 2020 after receiving regulatory approval from Peru’s Ministry of Transport.

Source: Loon Via: Engadget

