This microscope kit aims to offer 1,000 times smartphone pic magnification

A new Kickstarter project called Diple claims it can magnify a smartphone picture by as much as 1,000 times.
With this level of magnification, the microscope kit could, in theory, let you examine microorganisms, bacteria and blood cells.
In terms of size, the Diple is comparable to a smartphone box. The kit uses prepared slides and features three levels of magnification (35x, 75x, and 150x) that can be enhanced by zooming in with the phone.
SmartMicroOptics, the maker of the the Diple, says the device can reach 1,000 times magnification “before getting any pixelation.” However, this will vary depending on the phone.
The Diple will retail for €53 (about $78 CAD), although lower prices can be snagged depending on the Kickstarter pledge tier.
At the time of writing, the Diple has raised nearly $84,000 CAD of its $36,851 goal. Fundraising will continue until December 18th, with deliveries expected to take place starting next May.
The Diple Kickstarter page can be found here.
Via: The Verge
