OnePlus slashing $200 off 7 Pro and the 6T for Back Friday

If you’re looking for a new phone, OnePlus is holding an excellent sale in Canada for Black Friday — and it’s already started.
The highly-rated OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up camera and full-screen display is going to be $200 off for Canadians. That means this flagship-level phone costs $739.
Last year’s OnePlus 6T, which is also a really quick phone, is also getting a $200 discount, making it cost $600 in Canada. This device also comes with a free case.
Beyond the two phone deals, the manufacturer is also taking down the price on cases, chargers, and other accessories to celebrate the shopping event.
You can check out the prices on the company’s deal page.
Notably, Google is also offering $250 off the Pixel 4 series of phones and $150 off of the 3a series.
Source: OnePlus
