Digital sketches of OnePlus 8 series showcase hole-punch cameras

The OnePlus 8 series won’t launch until next year, but digital sketches of the upcoming handsets have leaked online.
The sketches indicate that the phone sports four rear-facing cameras. The sketches go hand-in-hand with digital renders of the device posted by OnLeaks.
On top of the four rear-facing camera setup, the handsets will sport hole-punch front cameras similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. It seems the OP8 Pro will feature dual front-facing cameras, whereas the OP8 is expected to have a single front-facing shooter.
The sketches indicate the OP8 series will look similar to each other, unlike the company’s previous launch. The OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T look almost nothing alike.
Even though the digital sketches and renders corroborate with one another, one should take this with a grain of salt, especially with how far we are from the official launch.
Source: TrueTech
