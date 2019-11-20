PREVIOUS|
News

Digital sketches of OnePlus 8 series showcase hole-punch cameras

Nov 20, 2019

1:57 PM EST

0 comments

OnePlus7 Pro

The OnePlus 8 series won’t launch until next year, but digital sketches of the upcoming handsets have leaked online.

The sketches indicate that the phone sports four rear-facing cameras. The sketches go hand-in-hand with digital renders of the device posted by OnLeaks.

On top of the four rear-facing camera setup, the handsets will sport hole-punch front cameras similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. It seems the OP8 Pro will feature dual front-facing cameras, whereas the OP8 is expected to have a single front-facing shooter.

The sketches indicate the OP8 series will look similar to each other, unlike the company’s previous launch. The OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T look almost nothing alike.

Even though the digital sketches and renders corroborate with one another, one should take this with a grain of salt, especially with how far we are from the official launch.

Source: TrueTech

Related Articles

News

Oct 3, 2019

5:24 PM EST

First renders of OnePlus 8 surface online

News

Nov 20, 2019

3:23 PM EST

Disney says Disney+ launch woes were due to the way it designed the app

News

Nov 20, 2019

3:18 PM EST

Apple announces expanded ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum

News

Nov 20, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Xbox One update makes it easier to learn about and buy games that friends are playing

Comments