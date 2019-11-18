Ready for some savings on Google’s tech? For those interested, Google Canada is having its own Black Friday sale and the discounts start on Thursday, November 28th. Here’s a round-up of what you can expect:
- Save $100 when you buy Stadia Premiere Edition and Nest Wifi
- Save $250 on Pixel 4/4 XL
- Save $50 on Nest Hello Doorbell
- Save $50 on Nest Hub Max
- Save $30 on Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
- Save $100 on Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
- Save $80 on Nest Wifi router and 2 points
- Save $80 on Nest Learning Thermostat
- Save $150 on Pixel 3a/3a XL
- Save $450 on Pixel Slate
- Save $80 on Nest Hub
- Save $30 on Nest Protect
- Save $70 on Nest Cam IQ Indoor
- Save $50 on Nest Cam Outdoor
- Save $150 on Google Home Max
- Save $10 on Chromecast
- Save $70 on Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect
- Save $50 on Google Home Mini
Some of these offers are available now but the main attraction is the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which starts on November 24th.
Source: Google Canada
Comments