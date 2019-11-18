PREVIOUS|
Google Canada Black Friday sale sees Pixel 4/4XL, Nest Hub and Home heavily discounted

Nov 18, 2019

7:00 AM EST

0 comments

Ready for some savings on Google’s tech? For those interested, Google Canada is having its own Black Friday sale and the discounts start on Thursday, November 28th. Here’s a round-up of what you can expect:

  • Save $100 when you buy Stadia Premiere Edition and Nest Wifi
  • Save $250 on Pixel 4/4 XL
  • Save $50 on Nest Hello Doorbell
  • Save $50 on Nest Hub Max
  • Save $30 on Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
  • Save $100 on Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
  • Save $80 on Nest Wifi router and 2 points
  • Save $80 on Nest Learning Thermostat
  • Save $150 on Pixel 3a/3a XL
  • Save $450 on Pixel Slate
  • Save $80 on Nest Hub
  • Save $30 on Nest Protect
  • Save $70 on Nest Cam IQ Indoor
  • Save $50 on Nest Cam Outdoor
  • Save $150 on Google Home Max
  • Save $10 on Chromecast
  • Save $70 on Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect
  • Save $50 on Google Home Mini

Some of these offers are available now but the main attraction is the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which starts on November 24th.

Source: Google Canada

