Will you buy the new Motorola Razr?

Are you willing to pay roughly $1,987.34 CAD for Motorola's first smartphone

Nov 16, 2019

10:10 AM EST

Motorola has finally revealed its impressive-looking new Razr smartphone.

The device folds like a clamshell and features a 6.2-inch 21:9 aspect ratio, 2142 x 876-pixel resolution display. Since the handset folds like a clamshell, it also has a ‘Quick View’ external display measuring at 2.7-inches.

The handset also sports a ‘zero-gap’ hinge, which allows it to sit flush when folded and unfolded. Most importantly, there’s not a crease in the middle of the display either.

Unfortunately, the phone is set to cost $1,499.99 USD (about $1,987.34 CAD).

Are you interested in buying the new foldable Motorola Razr even though it’s costly?

The Razr handset will launch in Canada in early 2020, according to Motorola. Let us know in the comments below if you plan to buy the device and your thoughts in general regarding its design?

