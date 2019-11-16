Air Canada rolls out refreshed app with interactive airport maps and more

Air Canada has refreshed its mobile app across both Android and iOS with a customer-centric design, faster performance and more.
The app includes several improved and new features, allowing users to book flights, check flight status, manage trips, check-in and even navigate airports. It also forms the foundation for the launch of Air Canada’s new loyalty program in 2020.
Air Canada says it developed the app after extensive consultation with customers and employees. Further, more than 18,000 flyers participated in the beta program. It built the app entirely in Canada in its digital labs with the Air Canada technology team.
One standout new feature, and a first for a Canadian airline, is the inclusion of interactive airport maps. Toronto Pearson International Airport, Montreal Trudeau International Airport and Vancouver International Airport all have maps available for users.
The company says the maps will help guide customers through flight connections, find gates, restaurants, restrooms and the closest Air Canada lounge. It also provides estimated walking times.
On top of the maps, the new app also offers real-time upgrade/standby lists, inbound flight tracking, downloadable boarding passes and automatic flight notifications.
Finally, the app supports Aeroplan profile sign-in with expedited ticket purchase and check-in.
Air Canada says it will roll out app updates regularly. You can learn more here.
The Air Canada mobile app is available for free on both iOS and Android.
Source: Air Canada
Comments