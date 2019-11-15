Latest Xbox update brings Google Assistant, new gamertag system and more

Microsoft started rolling out the November 2019 Update for Xbox One with some significant new additions.
To start, the new update brings support for Google Assistant to the console, allowing users to control it with any device running Assistant. While Assistant won’t run on the console itself, users will still be able to ask Google to launch games and apps, turn the console on or off, pause videos and more.
Microsoft began testing Assistant support back in September.
However, that’s not all coming in the update. Microsoft is also launching its new gamertag system. Now, gamers can pick any gamertag and use numbers at the end similar to Discord or Battle.net. Microsoft added the ability to change your gamertag to anything earlier this year, but it’s now fully supported on consoles in friends, messages, LFG and more.
Finally, the November 2019 Update brings Xbox’s new text filters. Microsoft unveiled the filters last month, which should help prevent toxicity on Xbox Live. There are four levels of filters: ‘Friendly,’ ‘Medium,’ ‘Mature’ and ‘Unfiltered.’ Friendly is the most child-friendly and filters out all potentially offensive messages. Unfiltered, however, works much like how Xbox Live messaging worked before.
Users can download the update now from the settings section of the Xbox One, or wait until it’s automatically applied in the coming days.
Source: The Verge
