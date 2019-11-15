PREVIOUS|
Google Cast functionality finally rolling out to the Files app

The long rumoured feature is finally rolling out

Google’s downloadable Files app is rolling out Cast functionality allowing users to send media files to a TV.

This feature leaked in mid-September, and according to Android Centralit’s rolling out to users now.

The feature allows users to send images, videos and audio files from their mobile device to either a Chromecast or an Android TV. It may even work with some Cast-enabled smart displays, but we haven’t been able to test that yet.

If your mobile device and your Cast-enabled screen are on the same Wi-Fi network, the ‘Cast icon’ should appear along the top of the app. Although it will only appear if you’re browsing files that can be cast.

If it’s an audio file a now playing screen will appear so you can control the playback.

You can download the Files app from the Play Store for free. 

