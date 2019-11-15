Google Cast functionality finally rolling out to the Files app

Google’s downloadable Files app is rolling out Cast functionality allowing users to send media files to a TV.
This feature leaked in mid-September, and according to Android Central, it’s rolling out to users now.
The feature allows users to send images, videos and audio files from their mobile device to either a Chromecast or an Android TV. It may even work with some Cast-enabled smart displays, but we haven’t been able to test that yet.
If your mobile device and your Cast-enabled screen are on the same Wi-Fi network, the ‘Cast icon’ should appear along the top of the app. Although it will only appear if you’re browsing files that can be cast.
If it’s an audio file a now playing screen will appear so you can control the playback.
You can download the Files app from the Play Store for free.
Source: Android Central
