Microsoft brings Google Assistant support to Xbox One

Microsoft has added Google Assistant support to Xbox One.
With Google’s virtual assistant, Xbox One owners can use their voice to remotely turn their console on and off, launch games and apps, play and pause videos and more.
The feature is now available in beta to all English Xbox One users. To take part in the beta, follow these steps:
- Join Microsoft’s Google Group with your Google Account
- Sign into your Xbox
- In the Google Home app for iOS or Android, Tap ‘+ Add’ –> ‘Set up device’ — > ‘Have something already set up?’ and then ‘Search for and select “[beta] Xbox’
- Sign in with your Microsoft account that you use on Xbox
- Follow the instructions to link your Xbox and give it a device name
Additionally, Microsoft has revealed some of the voice commands you can use with Google Assistant to control your Xbox One:
- “Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, turn on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, turn off Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, pause on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, resume on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, volume up on Xbox.”
- “Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox.”
The full list of commands and troubleshooting tips can be found in the Xbox subreddit.
Microsoft hasn’t yet revealed when the feature will officially launch to all users, but it says it’s working with Google to expand functionality and availability in the future.
It’s worth noting that Google Assistant isn’t the only virtual assistant available on Xbox One. Since July, the Xbox One also supports Amazon Alexa in Canada.
Source: Xbox
Comments