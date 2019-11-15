PREVIOUS|
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact to get Android 10 update in early 2020

Sony's other newer flagships will also get the update to Android 10

Nov 15, 2019

12:32 PM EST

Sony Xperia XZ2 back

Even though Sony is mostly dead in Canada, some Canadian users will be happy to know that their devices will eventually get the update to Android 10.

If you own an Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact you’ll get the update to Android 10. These devices will reportedly get the update in early 2020. Unfortunately, they’re the oldest devices Sony that will get the latest Android operating system.

Sony’s Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are also the last phones the Japanese electronics makers sold in Canada.

If you happen to have bought your Sony device from another country, here’s the full list of devices getting the update.

  • Xperia 1 (getting update December)
  • Xperia 5 (getting update December)
  • Xperia 10 (getting update December)
  • Xperia 10 Plus (getting update December)
  • Xperia XZ2 (getting update December)
  • Xperia XZ2 Compact (getting update December)
  • Xperia XZ2 Premium (getting update December)
  • Xperia XZ3 (getting update December)

Source: XperiaBlog 

