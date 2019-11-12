Latest Xbox One Alpha Skip-Ahead preview features new ‘surprise me’ button

Microsoft has rolled out an Alpha Skip-Ahead preview for the Xbox One with a new “surprise me” button.
The Surprise me button in Alpha Skip-Ahead users' Collections, located in the upper right of My Games & Apps, can help determine what to play next! Use it today. pic.twitter.com/R8QWi9aTCN
— Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) November 11, 2019
Now within the ‘My Games & Apps’ section of the Xbox One, the button can help gamers decide what game to play next. However, it’s not clear whether the surprise me button loads random games or if the titles are based on the player’s previous history.
This update also features a new way to customize the player’s dashboard. By using the ‘View’ button, you’ll now see a screen that will make it easier to adjust the home page.
This is is only for ‘Alpha Skip-Ahead’ users, which seems is equates to only certain Xbox Insiders. This is an early release, which means that it’ll be a while before it reaches everyone.
Source: @XboxInsider Via: Engadget
