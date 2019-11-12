PREVIOUS|
Disney+ experiencing service outages among some users in Canada

Disney says it's working to address the issues

Nov 12, 2019

10:24 AM EST

Disney+ error

Disney+ is now available in Canada, although it’s been a bit of a bumpy start so far.

On Twitter, many users have reported that they’re unable to access the video streaming service.

Altogether, thousands of reports have also been submitted to outage tracking website Downdetector.

In response, the official Disney+ support account on Twitter noted that “consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations.” Disney says it’s “working quickly to resolve the current user issue.”

It’s unclear exactly how widespread the issues are or how many Canadians have been affected, specifically. For what it’s worth, we’ve had mixed success so far with Disney+ at the MobileSyrup office.

On Chrome on my MacBook, I can’t do anything on Disney+ after logging in. Instead, I’m met with a “Sorry something went wrong. Please try again later” message, even after refreshing and giving it another go.

Disney+ app

Alternatively, I was able to download the iOS app and stream Avengers: Endgame and a few episodes of The Simpsons. However, I occasionally received an error message saying ‘Unable to connect to Disney+.’ It’s also worth noting that more minor hiccups popped up intermittently, such as Disney+ failing to add content to my Watchlist or not displaying the pilot episode of The Mandalorian. 

On the flip side, my colleague hasn’t been able to fully access Disney+ on Samsung Galaxy S10+, ZTE Nubia Z20 or iPhone 11. While he can log in and search for content, the home page isn’t displaying properly and, therefore, he’s been unable to stream anything.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada, with a free seven-day trial to start. The service can be accessed on Android, iOS, the web, Chromecast, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku and more.

Have you tried using Disney+ in Canada? If so, what’s your experience been like so far? Let us know in the comments.

