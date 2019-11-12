Telus’ flanker brand Koodo has added another more affordable level to its ‘Tab Medium’ plans.
Previously, the company listed its Tab Medium plans as starting at $55 per month. However, there’s now a $45 per month option with 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and messaging. The $45 option also benefits from Koodo’s current double data promotion. Typically, customers would only get 1GB of data with this plan, but for a limited time, it comes with a bonus gigabyte for 2GB total.
For those unfamiliar with Koodo, the carrier offers a ‘Tab’ system to help subsidize the cost of smartphones. Customers can pick between ‘Tab Small,’ ‘Tab Medium,’ ‘Tab Large,’ ‘Tab Extra Large’ or ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ when getting a phone from Koodo. Each Tab level comes with a discount ranging from $240 towards a new phone at the lowest to $960 towards a new phone at the highest. Customers then pay back the tab in equal monthly payments over 24 months as on top of their plan costs.
For example, a customer who gets a phone on Tab Small would pay $10 per month back to Koodo on top of the cost of their monthly rate plan but would receive an up-front discount of $240 on their phone. Tab Extra Extra Large, however, would cost an extra $40 on top of their plan. Different tabs have different starting plan levels. Tab Small plans start at $35 per month, not including the $10 per month tab cost. Tab Large and higher start at $75 per month.
Tab Medium, as mentioned above, now starts at $45. Customers who choose Tab Medium receive $360 towards a new phone. That means they’ll have to pay back $15 per month over 24 months on top of the plan cost. At the lowest $45 plan, that means customers pay $60 per month for a new phone.
Alternatively, those just looking for a new plan and not a new device can grab a bring your own device (BYOD) variant that just costs $45 per month.
You can see all of Koodo’s plans on the carrier’s website.
