Apple might be planning to release a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11

Apple could have plans to release a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, according to new code uncovered by 9to5Mac in Apple’s recently released iOS 13.2 update.
While the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 to a lesser extent, feature improved battery life over their predecessors, a battery case would extend the amount of time both devices last event further.
It doesn’t look like Apple is planning to release a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, at least according to the code uncovered by 9to5Mac.
That said, Apple did drop battery cases for all three of its 2018 iPhones, including the XS Max for the first time. iOS 13.1 code also hinted that new Smart Battery Cases were on the way for this year’s iPhones.
Further, it’s unclear exactly how big these new battery cases are or how much they’ll cost.
Image credit: 9to5Mac
Source: 9to5Mac
