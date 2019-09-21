News
iOS 13.1 code reveals Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

You can never have enough battery

Sep 21, 2019

2:04 PM EDT

iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case

Despite massively upgrading the battery life in its iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, Apple is still reportedly working on Smart Battery Cases for the lineup.

9to5Mac reports that code uncovered in iOS 13.1 references three new Smart Battery Case models. Additionally, iOS 13.1 contains model codes A2180, A2183 and A2184.

Likely these correspond with respective case for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when Apple plans to release the cases, nor are there details about the capacity of the cases.

Based on the Smart Battery Cases Apple released for last year’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, we can expect the new cases for the new iPhones will increase the size and weight of the device. Whether that extra battery life is worth the extra bulk — especially with the already improved battery life — remains to be seen.

Source: 9to5Mac Via: MacRumors

