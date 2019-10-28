PREVIOUS
News

Some Apple users having issues with Apple Music, Beats 1 and Radio

It's unclear if this issue is related to iOS 13.2

Oct 28, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple appears to be having issues with its Apple Music app and some of the services within it.

That means that unlucky subscribers to the service can’t listen to on-demand music, Beats 1 or any other radio stations on the platform.

When some users try to open the app on mobile, they’re greeted with a pop-up that says, “You’re already an Apple Music member,” that can’t be bypassed it to listen to their music. This includes streaming music or listening to downloaded songs.

While it may seem like the issue is related to the recent iOS 13.2 update, it looks like some issues on Apple’s servers since the System Status page is involved.

Visiting the company’s System Status webpage reveals there are errors regarding all parts of the Apple Music experience. Apple support on Twitter is aware of the issue, so ideally, the company is working on a fix.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Jul 3, 2019

12:15 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages affecting users in Canada

News

Sep 19, 2019

3:01 PM EDT

iOS 13 brings real-time lyrics to Apple Music for impromptu karaoke

News

Jul 3, 2019

3:21 PM EDT

It’s not just Facebook: Twitter is also experiencing issues right now

News

Oct 7, 2019

4:34 PM EDT

Apple reportedly plans to launch super-bundle that includes News, Arcade, Music and more

Comments