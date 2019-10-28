iOS 13.2 brings ‘Deep Fusion’ photography mode to Apple’s iPhone 11 series

iOS 13.2, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, brings ‘Deep Fusion‘ photography to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Deep Fusion is sometimes referred to as “sweater mode” because Apple first showed off the feature with a high-detailed image of a man in a colourful sweater. The feature uses computational photography and machine learning to snap images with less noise and improved detail. Apple says that Deep Fusion also renders each photo in an image in the most optimal way possible.
In many ways, the feature is Apple’s answer to Google’s recent advancements in computational photography with the Pixel 3 and most recently, the Pixel 4.
I’ve yet to go hands-on with Deep Fusion, but I’ll have more on the feature in the coming days once I’ve had the chance to test it out. Apple also recently revealed its AirPods Pro, the tech giant’s wireless Bluetooth earbuds with water-resistance and noise-cancelling.
Along with Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 also includes 70 new emoji, additional Siri privacy settings and support for Apple’s AirPods Pro, along with the expected bug fixes.
Comments