Apple announces $329 AirPods Pro with noise-cancelling, water-resistance

Apple’s new AirPods Pro are set to release on October 30th for $329 CAD.
Unlike Apple’s standard AirPods, the AirPods Pro feature noise-cancelling, water-resistance and a new fit. Unlike the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro are in-ear Bluetooth earbuds, with three sizes of tips included in the box.
Noise-cancellation is powered by built-in microphones that detect external sound, which the AirPods Pro then cancel out. The technology seems very similar to the noise cancellation featured in Apple’s Beats Solo Pro and Studio 3 over-ear headphones. Apple says noise-cancellation is adjusted up to 200 times per second with the AirPods Pro.
The high-end earbuds also feature a transparency mode allowing the wearer to hear the environment around them while wearing the earbuds. Further, the AirPods Pro are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, feature Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 and feature ‘Hey Siri’ integration.
The AirPods Pro’s charging case, which seems wider and shorter than the standard AirPod charging case, features wireless Qi charging along with a Lightning connector. Apple is also including a Lightning-to-USB-C charging cable in the AirPods Pro’s box.
Battery life measures in at 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, with up to five hours with active noise cancellation and transparency turned off. Talk time measures in at 3.5 hours. The charging case is capable of 24 hours of listening time, and more than 18 hours of talk time. Finally, Apple says five minutes of charging in the case results in one hour of listening time and one hour of talk time.
Contrary to recent rumours, Apple’s AirPods Pro also are only available in white and not black or ‘Midnight Green.’
It will be interesting to see how Apple’s high-end earbuds stack up against the competition. While the original AirPods launched in a league of their own back in 2016, the new Pro wireless earbuds now face stiff competition.
For example, Amazon’s $129 USD (roughly $171 CAD) Echo Buds are set to launch later this month in the United States. It’s unclear when the earbuds will be released in Canada. Microsoft also has plans to release its new $249 USD (roughly $329 CAD) Surface Buds in the U.S. in 2020. It’s unclear if the wireless earbuds will make their way to Canada. Google also plans to release new Pixel Buds, though it’s unclear when the earbuds will release in Canada.
MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s new AirPods Pro in the coming days.
Comments