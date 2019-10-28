You can now use the CIBC app to report a lost or stolen card

CIBC announced that clients can now replace a lost or stolen credit card by using the mobile app and instantly get a new digital card.
Customers won’t have to wait for their new physical card to arrive in the mail, and can instead use the new card with their mobile wallet right away.
The bank said the new feature aims to make banking simpler by no longer requiring clients to make a phone call to request a replacement card.
“CIBC is proud to be the first of the big five banks in Canada to offer clients the ability to replace a lost or stolen credit card through online and mobile banking,” said Lynne Kilpatrick, head of CIBC Card Products, in a press release.
Once you report that your card is lost or stolen through the app, the card is automatically deactivated.
Source: CIBC
