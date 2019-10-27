PREVIOUS|
Cleanfox is Tinder, but for cleaning you email inbox [App of the Week]

Unsubscribing from annoying emails just got easy

Oct 27, 2019

2:31 PM EDT

Cleanfox is a convenient app that makes unsubscribing from emails easy through simple Tinder-esque swiping mechanics.

The app automatically scans your inbox and presents you with a list of newsletter-type emails and then makes it super easy for you to unsubscribe, delete or keep them.

To unsubscribe, you need to swipe towards the left. Swipe right to keep and email and up to delete it.

When you’re in the swiping interface, each card shows you the subject line from the email, the sender’s address, how many emails they sent you and the percentage of times that you’ve opened them.

If you don’t want to use the card swiping interface, there’s also a list that allows you to batch edit your emails. Both of these options are easy to use, but I found the swiping method a bit faster.

When you’re done swiping, there’s another section in the app that shows you how many emails the service has unsubscribed you from, deleted and the kilograms of CO2 you’ve saved from not receiving these emails.

According to Cleanfox, users generate a substantial amount of CO2 emissions from buying purchases online. So it bases E-commerce emails with a specific rate of CO2 emissions. To date, I’ve unsubscribed from 85 newsletters, deleted 910 emails and saved 9.1 Kg of CO2 on average per year.

The app is free to download on iOS and Android, plus there’s a web version. Cleanfox works with Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, Outlook, Apple, iCloud, and many more. Notably, it also works with French emails.

