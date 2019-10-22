Rumoured Motorola One Hyper to feature pop-up camera, Snapdragon 675

Earlier this month a Motorola smartphone with a pop-up camera was spotted online.
Now, XDA Developers has revealed the name of the mystery device is the Motorola One Hyper.
Motorola One Hyper (XT2027-1).
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675.
Android 10.
Likely the same phone shown here: https://t.co/etr41Vs3er
and here: https://t.co/zRTuDudhMZ
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 18, 2019
The One Hyper will reportedly launch with a Snapdragon 675 chipset and Android 10.
The device sports a nearly bezel-less display, a pop-up camera, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that illuminates, and two additional rear-facing cameras.
It’s currently unclear when this device will launch or if it will come to Canada.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments