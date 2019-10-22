PREVIOUS|
News

Rumoured Motorola One Hyper to feature pop-up camera, Snapdragon 675

It's unclear if this phone is coming to Canada

Oct 22, 2019

11:58 AM EDT

0 comments

Earlier this month a Motorola smartphone with a pop-up camera was spotted online.

Now, XDA Developers has revealed the name of the mystery device is the Motorola One Hyper.

The One Hyper will reportedly launch with a Snapdragon 675 chipset and Android 10.

The device sports a nearly bezel-less display, a pop-up camera, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that illuminates, and two additional rear-facing cameras.

It’s currently unclear when this device will launch or if it will come to Canada.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Pokémon Go to get online multiplayer battles in early 2020

News

Oct 18, 2019

4:24 PM EDT

OnePlus 8 Pro renders suggest hole-punch camera and ToF sensor

News

Oct 18, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Black Desert Mobile soft launches on Android in Canada later this month

Comments