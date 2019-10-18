Business
Ontario invests $30 million to bring high-speed internet to Matawa-member First Nation communities

The investment is part of the government's 'Up to Speed' plan to connect homes to high-speed internet services

Oct 18, 2019

10:55 AM EDT

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford is investing $30 million CAD into the Matawa broadband project to connect five Matawa-member First Nation communities to high-speed internet services.

The investment will help connect 670 homes and institutions, a press release from the Ontario Government indicated.

The project will provide “modern and scalable telecommunication services” to the five communities that include: Nibinamik, Neskantaga, Eabametoong, Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations, the release said.

Investments in this project are part of Ontario’s Up to Speed: Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan. It includes a $315 million investment to improve broadband and cellular services, and $150 million commitment to increase coverage in underserved areas.

“Our investment will make sure families, businesses and communities stay connected in these Northern communities while supporting job creation and opening up more economic opportunities,” Ford said in the release. “Our plan to bring better, faster broadband service to more Northern and rural communities is a win for everybody.”

More recently on the federal level, incumbent Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan announced the Connectivity Strategy for Canada that expands on how the government intends to meet its target to connect 100 percent of Canadian households to high-speed internet.

Source: Ontario Government

