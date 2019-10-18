Facebook outlines plan to prevent child exploitation on its platforms

Facebook has stated that it has a plan to develop ways to tackle child exploitation and grooming on its platforms, according to a recent report from the Financial Times.
The social media giant’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, revealed that the two-year plan will look at flagging profiles and scanning comments to find and monitor suspicious behaviour.
Another way that Facebook will implement protection for children is through end-to-end encryption. This comes after the U.S., U.K. and Australian governments called on Facebook to block end-to-end encryption, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the idea.
Additionally, Facebook’s current goal is to implement a preventative approach, and to stop predators from being able to contact potential victims.
“When you find content, the problem with that is the harm has already been done. Ultimately you want to prevent that content from being shared in the first place, or from being created,” Davis told the Financial Times.
Davis also stated that Facebook wants to rework and improve how users currently report illegal and inappropriate behaviour.
Source: Financial Times, 9to5Mac
Comments